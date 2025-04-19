Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old youth from the Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar ended his life after reportedly losing ₹7 lakh while playing online games ‘Aviator’ and ‘Daman’.

The deceased, identified as Bikash Nayak, was found hanging at his residence in Champapokhari, under the jurisdiction of the Laxmisagar police station today.

Per his family, Bikash incurred heavy financial losses through the online gaming platform, which they believe drove him to take the extreme step.

Following a complaint filed by the family, the Laxmisagar Police registered an unnatural death case (Case No. 18/2025) and launched an investigation into the incident. The body was sent for postmortem and later handed over to the family.

The police are also probing the role of online gaming addiction in the case.