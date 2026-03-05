Bhubaneswar: A 23-year-old youth died after he was allegedly administered a wrong injection in a government hospital in Odisha’s Boudh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Subrat Nayak of Purunakatak area in Boudh.

Subrat was suffering from some skin diseases and he consulted a doctor at Purunakatak Community health Centre (CHC) today morning.

As per the advice of the doctor, a nurse reportedly administered an injection to Subrat.

However, he collapsed while coming out of the health facility. On being informed, Subrat’s family members reached the spot and rushed him to Boudh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

However, he was declared dead-on-arrival by the doctors. “We will wait for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause behind the patient’s death,” said Boudh CDMO.