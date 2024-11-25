Balasore: A young man died in a road accident while fleeing after snatching a mobile phone in Soro area of Odisha's Balasore district, today.

The deceased was identified as Kahnei Malik of Madanpur village.

According to reports, the incident occurred when one Anita Nayak and her son were travelling on a scooter towards Jirital. Near the Dahi Sada locality, Kahnei snatched Anita’s mobile phone and tried to flee on a motorcycle.

While the mother-son duo chased him, Kahnei lost control over the wheels and fell off the two-wheeler.

He sustained critical injuries in the incident and died on the spot.

On being informed, police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

An investigation into the incident is underway.