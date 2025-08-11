Jagatsinghpur: A young man lost his life after being electrocuted while decorating his home for Khudurukuni Puja on Sunday in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Rudra Narayan Swain of Korakora village under Jankoti panchayat.

According to reports, Rudra Narayan was installing decorative lights at his house when he came in contact with a live electric wire and collapsed on the spot. Family members rushed him to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the locality. Police have registered a case of unnatural death.