Sundargarh: A youth, who had reportedly gone to engage in gambling activity, died of suspected heart attack in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

The deceased was identified as Faisal of Banadurga Mandirpada area. He had reportedly gone to Tangargaon forest near Jharkhand border with money worth lakhs to take part in gambling when the incident occured.

The matter came to light following a police raid on the gambling den at Talsara.

As per reports, police raided the gambling den at a forest in Tangargaon and arrested one of the youths. The others, however, managed to flee. Five four-wheelers and six bikes were seized as well during the raid. Later, police got the information that one of the accused, who had gone to the gambling spot with money, complained of uneasiness after the raid.

The other youths present there, rushed him to the district headquarters hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

While the exact cause of death is not established yet, it is suspected that Faisal died of a heart attack after panicking due to the raid.