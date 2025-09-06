Rayagada: Tragedy struck Rayat Colony in Rayagada Town, Odisha, when a 30-year-old youth died after reportedly suffering a heart attack during the Ganesh idol immersion on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Kumar Khara, a resident of Rayat Colony.

According to sources, Khara suddenly collapsed while participating in the immersion procession, where loud DJ music was being played. He was immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Rayagada, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the Rayagada Town Police have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of death.