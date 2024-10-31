Bhubaneswar: A 19-year-old youth reportedly died in a firecracker explosion during the celebration of Diwali at Odisha’s Puri town today.

The deceased has been identified as Bula Rout of Batagaon Routsahi in Puri Sadar area.

Bula and two minor boys sustained critical injuries when firecrackers exploded at Batagaon Routsahi in the evening.

The incident took place while Bula was selling crackers near his house.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

Bula died while being treated at SCBMCH. At least 17 people with burn injuries were admitted to the premier health institute soon after Diwali celebration.

Similarly, at least 50 people were rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar after they sustained burn injuries while bursting crackers.

In a related development, a few shops were gutted when fire broke out in Bapuji Nagar area of the capital city during Diwali celebration.