Bhadrak: A tragic incident took place at the famous Aradi Pitha in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Sunday morning as a youth drowned before having darshan of Baba Akhandalamani. The deceased has been identified as Debabrata Mishra, a resident of Dobal Sohada Sasan under Dhamnagar police limits.

According to sources, Debabrata along with three friends had come to the Aradi shrine early in the morning on two motorcycles from Bhadrak. Before offering prayers, the group went to bathe in the sacred Shiva Ganga pond located within the temple premises.

During the bath, Debabrata and another friend accidentally slipped into deep water and started drowning. Locals and their friends rushed to rescue them and immediately shifted both to Aradi Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared Debabrata dead upon arrival. The other youth is undergoing treatment.

Debabrata was the only son of his parents and a BCA student residing in Bhadrak. The sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom over the Aradi Pitha.

Meanwhile, the Aradi outpost police have launched an investigation into the incident.