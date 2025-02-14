Cuttack: A youth lost his life after being electrocuted while attempting to steal coal from a stationary goods train at Gurudijhatia railway station in the Athagarh area of Cuttack district on Friday morning.

Till last reports came in, the identity of the deceased was yet to be established.

As per reports, the incident occurred when a coal-laden goods train was halted at the station. The youth climbed onto one of the wagons in an attempt to steal coal. He accidentally came in contact with a high-voltage wire and was electrocuted on the spot.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation into the matter was underway.