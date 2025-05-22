Bhubaneswar: The body of a young man was found near the Lingaraj Temple Road Railway Station in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, sparking concerns of foul play. The deceased has been identified as Sanatan Raut. He was a resident of Khandual Sahi in the Bhimatangi area.

According to reports, Sanatan’s body bore injuries that have led to suspicions over the cause of his death. His family members have alleged that he was murdered and lodged a formal complaint with the police. They claimed that some individuals intentionally killed him and dumped the body near the railway tracks to mislead investigators.

The Airfield Police took charge of the investigation and sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.