Cuttack: Body of a youth was found hanging from an electric pole near the Taladanda canal under Mangalabag police limits in Odisha's Cuttack city, today.

Locals initially spotted the body and informed the police, who have launched an investigation into the matter. While the exact cause of death remains unclear, initial suspicion points towards suicide.

The identity of the deceased was yet to be established.

The body has been sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem examination. The cops were expecting that the autopsy report would reveal the cause of the death.

Further investigation is underway.