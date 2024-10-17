Bhubaneswar: A youth was found dead on a railway track near Sarakantara Gate in Bhubaneswar today morning. The family alleged murder by his female friend.

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Sahoo. He was staying with his female friend at Subash Nagar slum in Sarakantara, Dumduma.

According to reports, the 23-year-old youth was threatened by his female friend and her family members last evening. He was found dead the next morning.

"My brother's girlfriend, her sister and her mother had an altercation with my brother and sister at our residence over a monetary matter on Wednesday evening. They had threatened him with dire consequences. He was found dead on a railway track today morning," said the deceased youth's brother.

As the body was found lying in the middle of the track with a chopped hand, he suspected that his brother's female friend along with her family murdered him and threw the body on the railway track.

"This is a murder. She (my brother's girlfriend), her sister and her mother killed my brother. It is not suicide as only the left hand of the body is chopped off and the body was found lying in the middle of the railway track," the deceased's brother alleged.

The probe into the incident is underway by the GRP and Khandagiri police.