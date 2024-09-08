Sundargarh: A youth was found dead with his throat slit in an open field at Babupada village under Dharuadihi police limits in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

The deceased person has been identified as Bhimsen Kamar of Ledhimang village in Dharuadihi tehsil.

The locals found the body in the morning following which Dharuadihi police and Sundargarh SDPO Himanshu Bhusan Behera reached the spot to initiate a probe into the incident.

The prima facie suggested that somebody killed the youth by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and to nab the accused.