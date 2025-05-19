Sundargarh: A youth in Odisha was awarded 10 years in jail for impregnating a minor girl on the pretext of marriage.

A Special POCSO court in Sundargarh district pronounced the jail sentence to Sushil Tete and slapped him with Rs 20,000 fine. The convict will serve additional one year in jail failing to pay fine amount.

This apart, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim.

Tete was accused of deceiving a minor girl of Badagaon area in Sundargarh district after impregnating her on the pretext of marriage.