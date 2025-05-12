Jajpur: A youth went missing after he was reportedly attacked by a crocodile in the Kharasrota River in Odisha's Jajpur district. The locals started search to trace him in the water body.

The missing person has been identified as Sidharth Mallick, son of Kailash Mallick of Tandara village under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district.

According to reports, Sidharth had taken cattle for grazing on the shore of Kharasrota River today. A crocodile attacked him while he was drinking river water after feeling thirsty.