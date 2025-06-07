Paradip: A festive trip turned tragic after a youth went missing while bathing in the sea at Paradip this afternoon.

According to reports, the missing youth, Sk Aman Ullah from Kendrapara district, had come to Paradip along with six friends to celebrate Eid Ul-Adha. The group was bathing near the Baliyatra ground when a sudden high tide swept Aman into deep waters.

Caught off guard, his friends were unable to respond or rescue him in time.

Upon being alerted, personnel from the CISF and Fire Services launched a search and rescue operation. However, as of the time of reporting, Aman remained untraceable.

All the seven youths are students of the Kendrapara Autonomous College and had come to Paradip to mark the festive occasion.