Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, a youth was hacked to death by two brothers in broad daylight over a minor dispute in Sundargarh district of Odisha here today. The incident took place at Ratanpur village within Sundargarh Sadar police limits. Police have managed to nab of the accused while the other is still absconding.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Saha, and the accused Bijaya Mahannandiya and his brother Dulamani Mahanandiya of the same village.

As per reports, Manoj had gone to Bijaya and Dulamani's house in the morning. However, a scuffle broke out over some issue. The spat got uglier with the two brothers punching Manoj in the face. With a bleeding nose, Manoj came out of the house but Bijaya and Dulamani followed him. They chased him on the road and hacked him to death with a kukri knife. Bystanders tried to intervene and rescue Manoj but to no avail.

Later, both the brothers fled the scene. On getting information, police reached the spot and started investigation. They managed to track down Bijaya and arrest him but Dulamani was absconding till reports last came in.

As the news spread, irate villagers staged a protest demanding justice for the deceased.