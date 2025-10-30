Bhubaneswar: A youth from Cuttack district has been arrested on charges of duping several people in Delhi of crores of rupees.

The accused, identified as Dwibendu Moharana, was detained by Immigration officials at the Biju Patnaik International Airport while returning to Bhubaneswar from Abu Dhabi.

According to official sources, Moharana is currently being interrogated at the Airport Police Station.

A Look Out Circular had earlier been issued against him by the CBI Court after he fled following his involvement in multiple fraudulent activities in Delhi.