Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested a youth on charges of defrauding people online in the name of popular personalities.

The accused, Bhisma Mohanta was collecting money in the name of Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty. The youth created account in the name of Mohanty on social media and asked for money from fans and followers of the actor.

During investigation the police found out that Mohanta was defrauding people in the name of Mohanty through fake social media account.

Also, the police came to know Mohanta had opened social media accounts in the name eminent personalities from different fields and carrying out fraudulent activities.