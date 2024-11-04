Rourkela: A youth sustained critical injuries in a firing by unidentified miscreants near Traffic Gate market in Odisha's Rourkela city, this morning.

The victim was identified as Abhesh Ray. As per reports, the incident took place at around 9:30 AM when several miscreants opened fire at him. Two shots were fired, hitting him in the back before the attackers fled the scene.

Initially, a heated argument broke out between Ray and the assailants, after which one of them pulled out a gun and fired two rounds at him.

Locals rescued Ray and rushed him to the Rourkela Government Hospital in a critical condition for treatment. He was later shifted to the Ispat General Hospital for better treatment as his condition deteriorated.

Police have started an investigation into the matter. The cops have recovered two bullet shells from the location. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one Sagar and his associates were involved in the firing.

Ray was previously involved in a double murder case at Traffic Market and had been imprisoned for it. He was released on bail, a few months ago.