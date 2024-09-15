Kendrapara: In a saddening incident, a youth jumped into the Luna river in a bid to end his life in Kendrapara district. The youth, identified as Chinmaya Nayak from Amrutbani village under Kendrapara Sadar police limits, jumped off the Karilopatna bridge into the river this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said Nayak parked his bicycle and left behind shoes on the bridge. He then jumped off the bridge into the flooded river.

The youth’s sister, who reached the spot after locals informed her, said her brother parked his motorcycle at home this afternoon. He took the bicycle and left home saying that he was going to nearby shop.

“I don’t have any idea why he jumped off the bridge and tried to end his life,” the youth’s sister said while sobbing inconsolably.

After receiving information, the Fire personnel reached the spot and launched rescue operation in the Luna river. Till filing of this report, the 44-year-old youth was untraceable.

Nayak’s family members said the youth was married one and half years back. The family members added they were not aware of any kind of family dispute involving him.