Jajpur: Attempt to loot cash from an employee of a jewellery shop located in Panikoili, Jajpur district in broad daylight today has failed. However, one youth died while the jewellery shop employee was critically injured after being fired upon by the looters.

While Sunil Ray, an employee of Panda Alankar located on the roadside of NH-16, was going to a nationalised bank’s Panikoili branch to deposit the jewellery shop's cash, five looters in two motorcycles tried to rob him. They opened fire at Ray causing critical injuries to him.

One of the bullets fired by the looters killed a local, Nilamadhab Panda who was present nearby.

The incident occurred between 1 pm and 1:30 pm at a location on the stretch between the jewellery shop and the bank’s Panikoili branch.

Locals present at the spot chased the looters. Two of them were overpowered and detained by the locals while two others managed to escape. Reports came in stated another one is hiding inside the shop.

One of the two detained looters has been admitted to the hospital after the locals thrashed the duo and injured them.

The jewllery shop employee with injuries was rushed to the local hospital. Later, he was referred to a private hospital in Cuttack where he sucummbed.

Being informed, the police reached the spot and launched investigation.