

Angul: Vehicular traffic was severely hit on Jagannathpur-Tikarpada road in Odisha's Angul district today due to protest following a youth's death in an elephant attack late on Wednesday night.

According to reports, Anil Bhoi of Tarabha village under Pampas forest range in Satkosia sanctuary was killed by a wild elephant while he was returning to home on Wednesday night.

Reacting to the incident, the villagers blocked the Jagannathpur-Tikarpada road causing massive disruption to the vehicular movement.

On receving information, Purunakot police and Pampas Deputy Ranger Dileswar Nayak reached the village and sent the body to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.