Rourkela: A 22-year-old youth allegedly killed his father at Bhalupatra village under Brahmani Tarang police limits in Odisha's Rourkela city, reportedly to avenge the death of his mother.

The accused, identified as Bishnu Barma, was detained by police soon after the incident. He has confessed to the crime, stating that he killed his father, Kranti Kumar Barma (55), who had earlier murdered Bishnu’s mother several years ago.

According to police sources, Kranti Kumar had served a jail term for his wife’s murder and was released in December 2024. Bishnu reportedly told investigators that his father continued to be violent after his release, often assaulting him and allegedly harassing women in the village.

Police have launched a detailed investigation and are questioning the accused.