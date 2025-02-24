Balasore: A youth allegedly killed a young woman by slitting her throat at her house in Lingapada village in the Soro Municipality area of Odisha's Balasore district, today.

The deceased was identified as Jyotirmayee Rana (25). Though the reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth might have committed the extreme act over a one-sided love affair with the woman.

The incident took place when Jyotirmayee was alone at home. Later, when family members returned, they found her with her throat slit. She was immediately rushed to Soro Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

On being informed, the Soro police reached the spot and launched an investigation to trace and apprehend the killer.

The accused had allegedly been harassing Jyotirmayee, and a complaint in this regard was lodged at the Soro police station two days ago.