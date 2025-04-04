Khordha: A youth was allegedly murdered by a group of unidentified assailants in the Sandhapur area of Odisha's Khordha district in the wee hours of Friday, in what police suspect could be a fallout of past enmity.

The deceased has been identified as Manas Dalei, a resident of Nuagaon under Jatani police limits. He was found lying in a pool of blood, triggering panic in the locality.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted Dalei to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to a preliminary investigation, Dalei was reportedly lured out of his house on some pretext before being attacked. Though the exact motive remains unclear, police suspect the murder may be linked to a previous rivalry.

A probe has been launched, and efforts are on to identify and trace those involved in the killing.

Dalei was reportedly a BJD worker.