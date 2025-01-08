Bhubaneswar: The Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2025 was today inaugurated at the Janata Maidan here by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The event started at the Main Plenary Hall after the two union ministers and the chief minister lighted the lamp.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention at the venue, tomorrow.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10. The theme of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is "Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat”.

A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the convention.