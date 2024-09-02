Balangir: In a horrifying incident, a youth died after he was reportedly pushed from a bridge by his friend in Odisha's Balangir district. The incident took place at Gadiajor village within Patnagarh police limits.

The deceased was identified as Gupa Dharua. The accused Sudam Dharua has been detained by police. As per reports, Gupa was sitting on the edge of a bridge when Sudam came and kicked him hard on his chest resulting in a fall that turned fatal.

Gupa, critically injured, was rushed by locals to Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital but he succumbed on the way.

The reason behind the attack is still unclear, it is suspected that past enmity could have led to the incident. Police have detained the accused and are probing the case, official sources said.