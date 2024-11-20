Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old youth died as the car in which he was travelling overturned near Gobardhanpur Fire Station in Odisha's Jajpur district, last night.

The deceased was identified as Abhinash Mohapatra of Gopalpur area.

The road accident also left two occupants of the car critically injured.

As per reports, the mishap took place around midnight when the three were returning home in the ill-fated vehicle after attending a wedding party.

The driver of the car lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle turned turtle.