Dhenkanal: A youth was allegedly shot dead by miscreants late last night in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. The incident occurred in Karigar Sahi under Dhenkanal Town Police limits. The deceased has been identified as Maheswar Behera alias Titu.

According to reports, the attack took place around 11 PM while Titu was returning home. A group of miscreants suddenly opened fire on him near his house, with two bullets hitting him in the leg. As he collapsed on the spot, the attackers allegedly dragged him to another location and brutally killed him by smashing his head with a stone.

Hearing gunshots, Titu's wife rushed out of the house, but by then, the attackers had fled the scene. Locals immediately rescued him and rushed him to the Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have started an investigation into the incident and suspect previous enmity as the possible motive behind the murder. So far, two men have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Titu's wife alleged that a month ago, the same miscreants had attacked him and fractured his hand.