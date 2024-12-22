Rourkela: A shocking incident unfolded during a mini-marathon organized by the Youth Hostel, Rourkela branch at the Biju Patnaik Square in Sector-2 here as a youth was shot in the chest, this morning.

The victim, identified as Salil Sahu, was rushed to Ispat General Hospital in critical condition for treatment.

The motive and identity of the shooter remain unknown at this time.

The Sector-3 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. Cops have recovered a bullet shell from the site.

Further details are awaited.