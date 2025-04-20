Bhubaneswar: In a dramatic turn of events, a man accused in a 2024 rape case allegedly shot himself near the Balipatna police station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar late last night in a bid to frame the family of the victim girl.

The accused, identified as Dipti Ranjan Mohapatra alias Kuna of Guapur village, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police said the bullet injury was self-inflicted and part of a calculated plan to falsely implicate the husband of the victim in a criminal case.

As per preliminary investigation, Dipti positioned himself near the survivor's house, fired a bullet at his hand using a country-made pistol, and attempted to make it look like an attack by the victim’s family. The motive, police say, was revenge.

“Dipti had been arrested in 2024 for rape. To take revenge on the victim’s family, he hatched this plan to falsely implicate them in a legal case. After his health improves, he will be formally arrested,” a police officer said.

The police have also arrested one Amresh Pradhan alias Banguru, who allegedly helped Dipti procure the firearm used in the incident.

Further investigation is ongoing.