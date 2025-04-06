Bhubaneswar: A youth was allegedly stabbed by miscreants during the celebration Ram Navami in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

The incident took place near Court Square at Soro in Balasore in the evening.

The youth, identified as Santosh Kumar Sahoo of Chittal village, was standing near the Court Square at Soro during the passing of a religious procession to mark the Ram Navami at around 5.30 pm.

Suddenly, five miscreants reached the spot on three two-wheelers and attacked Sahoo. They also stabbed Sahoo with a knife before fleeing the spot.

The victim sustained injuries on his head and other parts of the body in the attack.

Locals rescued Sahoo and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The victim was later shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as his condition deteriorated.

The police have launched a probe into the incident. The cops are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack.