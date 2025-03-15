Bhubaneswar: A youth was stabbed to death during the celebration of Holi in the Odisha capital here today.

The incident took place at Shantipalli slum in Sahid Nagar area of the city.

Four miscreants attacked the youth with knives soon after a brief argument over some issues during the celebration of Holi around the noon.

He sustained grievous injuries in the attack and died on the spot. The miscreants also attacked the youth’s wife when she tried intervene.

It is suspected that the miscreants attacked the youth over past enmity.

On being informed, Sahid Nagar police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The cops will examine the CCTV footage from the locality as part of their investigation into the incident.