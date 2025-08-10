Bhubaneswar: A youth was thrashed by the villagers for allegedly attempting to rape a Class-IX girl in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

The incident took place in Simulia area of Balasore.

As per reports, the youth, identified as Prashant Samal of Antara village, intercepted the girl at a secluded place while she was returning home from a tuition class.

Samal allegedly tried to rape the girl after throwing her bicycle and books into a nearby canal.

The villagers rescued the victim and overpowered Samal while he was trying to flee the spot. They thrashed Samal after tying him to a tree. The villagers also set the accused’s motorcycle on fire.

On being informed, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody before launching a probe into the incident.