Bhubaneswar: A youth was allegedly thrashed to death at a de-addiction centre located under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar. The deceased was identified as Sumant Panda (36). He was a resident of Unit-6 area in the city.

As per reports, Sumant was admitted to the de-addiction centre last evening. However, the staff of the de-addiction centre allegedly abandoned his body at the Capital Hospital here this morning and fled the scene.

It was the medical authorities who informed Sumant's family of his death. Upon arriving at the hospital, the family found his body lying on a bed with no staff from the de-addiction centre present.

Citing multiple injuries on Sumant's body, his family members accused the centre’s staff of beating him to death.

They have filed a complaint in this regard at the Capital Police Station. The police reached the hospital, sent Sumant's body for an autopsy, and started an investigation into the incident.