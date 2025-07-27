Balasore: Tension gripped the Fakir Mohan University campus in Balasore after an alleged attempt to rape the wife of an assistant professor inside their official residence. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, when the woman was alone at home.

According to reports, the accused youth, identified as Harihar Patra, a resident of Mardarajpur village near the university campus, allegedly entered the house on the pretext of checking the gas system. He rang the doorbell around 1:30 PM, and when the woman opened the door, he claimed he was there for gas-related work.

Once inside, he allegedly locked the door from within and tried to sexually assault the woman. However, she resisted, screamed for help, and quickly called her husband over the phone. Hearing her cries, the security personnel stationed near the colony gate rushed to the house, managed to overpower the accused, and handed him over to the Remuna police.

Police have detained Harihar Patra for questioning. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his motive and any prior criminal background.