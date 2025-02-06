Bhubaneswar: A young man undergoing de-addiction treatment at a rehabilitation centre in Bhubaneswar's Jharpada area died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday. While the rehab centre claimed he succumbed to an ailment, his family has alleged he was murdered over unpaid dues.

The deceased, identified as Prashant Nayak from Nayagarh district, had been receiving treatment at the rehab centre for six months. On Thursday morning, he was declared dead while undergoing treatment. However, his family claims he was beaten to death due to outstanding payments.

Prashant’s mother said that the family had already paid Rs 2 lakh for his treatment, but the rehab authorities allegedly demanded an additional Rs 7,000. Unable to afford further payments, she requested his discharge, but her plea was denied, and more money was sought.

On Thursday, the rehab centre contacted Prashant’s family, informing them that he had lost consciousness and was taken to the Capital Hospital. However, upon reaching the hospital, the family was informed that he had already passed away en route.

Accusing the rehab centre of physical assault leading to Prashant’s death, his family has demanded an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the rehab centre staff have denied the allegations. A staff member who accompanied Prashant to the hospital claimed that his blood pressure had suddenly spiked the previous night. "We administered medication, and he seemed stable until this morning when he suddenly became unresponsive. We rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead," the staff member said.