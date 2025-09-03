Bhubaneswar: The body of an unidentified youth was recovered from under the Jharpada railway overbridge here on Wednesday, raising suspicion over the circumstances of his death.

According to reports, some locals first spotted the body lying under the overbridge and informed the police. A team soon reached the spot and began an investigation.

The body has been sent to Capital Hospital for a post-mortem, which police say will be crucial in determining the cause of death.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has taken up the case and is examining whether the youth jumped from the overbridge or was pushed. Police said evidence is being collected from the site to ascertain if foul play was involved.

Efforts are also being made to establish the identity of the deceased.