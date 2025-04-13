Rourkela: A youth's body was found with his throat slit under an ROB (railway overbridge) at Raghunathpali area in Odisha's steel city Rourkela.

The deceased person has been identified as Amrit Mahakud, a native to Jharbeda in Sundargarh district. He was residing at Gadhatola locality in Rourkela.

According to reports, Amrit was working as a labourer at a water tank in Rourkela for last one month.

The prima facie indicated that the youth along with some others consumed fruits and alcohol together. A heated argument under intoxication might have led to murder. The investigation is underway, informed the police today.

This was the fourth murder just in last 4 days in the steel city.