Sambalpur: A YouTuber couple from Sambalpur landed in trouble after a video of their dangerous driving went viral on social media.

The couple, identified as Aswini Sahoo and his wife Leelabati Pradhan, were fined ₹11,000 by the Transport department for violating traffic rules.

The video, shot in the Reirakhol area, showed Leelabati driving the car while sitting on her husband’s lap. Shockingly, their minor child was also inside the vehicle at that time.

Taking note of the viral clip, the Sambalpur Regional Transport Office (RTO) issued an e-challan against the couple for reckless driving and violating provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

After the fine was imposed, the couple admitted their mistake and assured that they would not repeat such acts in the future. They also urged their followers to follow road safety norms.

“We have committed a mistake, but we will never repeat it. I request others not to indulge in such video shooting,” Leelabati Pradhan said.