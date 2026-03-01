Bhubaneswar: A YouTuber was allegedly hacked to death by a group of assailants in Bhubaneswar late last night. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Maharana of Palasuni area.

As per reports, the attack took place around 11.15 pm at the GGP Colony ground. Some youths chased Rahul and attacked him with sharp weapons. He sustained multiple injuries and collapsed. He was first rushed to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rahul was engaged in the business of supplying oxygen cylinders. He was also known as a YouTube vlogger. Notably, Rahul had got married only two months ago.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Rahul had an earlier dispute with a group of youths about two months ago. The matter had even reached the police station, where both sides were called, and the issue was settled through mutual discussion. However, tension between the two groups reportedly continued.

Rahul again had a heated argument with some members of the group on Saturday morning. Later in the evening, the accused allegedly consumed liquor and planned an attack.

At night, while Rahul was present at the ground with friends, the group allegedly attacked him with swords and knives. As he tried to run for safety, they chased him and repeatedly assaulted him.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and began an investigation. All three accused of the murder were arrested. The weapon of offence has been recovered from them.

Of the three accused, one is a jawan of the 120 Battalion and the other two are his nephews.