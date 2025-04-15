Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to continue the zero-interest loan scheme for Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal for the continuation of this scheme.

The zero-interest loan facility was earlier extended till March 31, 2025. With the Chief Minister’s fresh approval, it will now continue for the 2025-26 financial year and subsequent years.

Under this initiative, women's SHGs will be eligible to avail loans of up to Rs 10 lakh without paying any interest.

The Chief Minister said the scheme will support women entrepreneurs and help create more 'Lakhpati Didis' in Odisha.

He added that this move will also play a crucial role in strengthening the rural and urban economy of the state through increased participation of women.