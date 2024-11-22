Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decided to adopt a strategy ensuring a zero-tolerance policy to dismantle the entire narcotics network in the state.

"Odisha Excise Department will launch a joint operation in collaboration with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for zero tolerance against illegal drug trafficking, which is on the rise in various parts of the state," said Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

This apart, the state government is planning to revise the excise policy to take stringent action to stop the illegal sale of all types of liquor (both country liquor and foreign liquor) across the state.

"The excise policy will be amended soon to take strict steps against illegal sale of liquor in the state," he further said.

Worth mentioning, the Centre has been stressing to strike against the entire narcotics network to make the country drug-free.

As directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NCB has initiated a special campaign for the destruction of seized drugs from 01.06.2022 in collaboration with other Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs) in the country.