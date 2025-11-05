Bhubaneswar: The newly elected Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, has a connection with Odisha. Mamdani is the grandson of Amritlal Nair, a visionary administrator who once served as the District Collector of Sundargarh in the late 1950s. Mamdani is the son of Rourkela-born award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair, Amritlal's daughter.

Amritlal Nair, remembered in Sundargarh as a progressive and far-sighted officer, had made significant contributions to the district’s educational development. During his tenure as Collector in 1958, he contributed towards the establishment of a college at Ganachanda, ensuring higher education access for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The institution continues to serve as a milestone in promoting education among tribal communities.

Amritlal's daughter, Mira Nair, who was born in Rourkela during her father’s tenure, went on to become an internationally acclaimed filmmaker. Best known for her award-winning film 'Salaam Bombay!', Mira Nair was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to cinema.

Her son, Zohran Mamdani, born in Kampala, Uganda, on October 18, 1991, has now carved a new chapter in the family’s legacy by emerging as one of the most prominent progressive leaders in American politics.

About Mamdani's political career

Mamdani, a Democrat and self-described democratic socialist, defeated independent candidate Andrew Cuomo in one of New York’s most closely watched elections. Mamdani will assume office on January 1, 2026.

Mamdani’s campaign focused on social equity and affordability, proposing rent freezes, expansion of public housing, universal childcare, tuition-free education, fare-free buses, and city-run grocery stores.

Educated at the Bronx High School of Science and later at Bowdoin College, where he studied Africana Studies, Mamdani has been deeply involved in social justice causes since his student days. Before entering politics, he worked as a foreclosure prevention counsellor and volunteered for several grassroots campaigns.

In 2020, he was elected to the New York State Assembly representing Queens’ 36th District, and was re-elected unopposed in both 2022 and 2024. Over his tenure, Mamdani sponsored 20 bills, with three becoming law.

The election witnessed the highest voter turnout in a New York mayoral race in more than five decades, with over two million citizens casting their ballots.