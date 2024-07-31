Leo: Don't worry about your health; a positive attitude can be a powerful defense against illness. Your positive outlook will overcome negativity. Investments in your residence will be profitable. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take some time to spend with them and have an open and honest conversation. At work, act according to the situation and stay quiet unless necessary to avoid trouble. Amidst your busy life, you'll find time to spend with your children, making you realize what you've been missing. However, your spouse's health may cause some concern. Remedy: Improve your health by sharing your food with needy or physically-challenged people.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm and 5 pm.