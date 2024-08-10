Leo: Outdoor sports will appeal to you today, and practicing meditation and yoga will be especially beneficial. However, those who have invested money may face a financial loss. An evening at the movies or a dinner with your spouse will put you in a relaxed and wonderful mood. Love at first sight might be in the air. After work, you can unwind by indulging in your favorite hobbies, helping you feel calm. Expect to spend an incredible day with your spouse. Instead of letting the day drag on, consider reading a good book or writing a blog post to keep yourself engaged.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Remedy: To boost your income, consider feeding rotis or wheat bread to crows.