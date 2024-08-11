Leo: Your cherished dream is on the verge of coming true, but it's important to manage your excitement, as excessive joy might lead to some challenges. Today presents an opportunity to make significant decisions to strengthen your business, and you may receive financial support from someone close to you. Expect to hear from relatives who are far away. Although there may be some disappointment in your love life, don't lose hope; love has its ups and downs. Positive changes at work will be in your favor. While you may attempt to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule, it might not go as planned. You will have plenty of time to connect with your partner, though your health might require some attention. Remedy: Throw four pieces of lead into flowing water to ensure happiness in your family life.

Lucky Color: Gold

Gold Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM