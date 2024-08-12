Leo: Today's entertainment should include sports activities and outdoor events. You are likely to receive financial benefits today because of your children, which will bring you great happiness. Take care of your children's needs and focus on beautifying your home. A home without children may be orderly, but children bring warmth and joy to it. Love is on its way to you, so stay alert to what's happening around you. You'll notice an improvement in your attitude and work quality at the office today. In your free time, you might watch a movie, but you may end up feeling like it was a waste of time as the film won't be to your liking. While married life isn't always filled with romance, today is set to be exceptionally romantic. Remedy: For family happiness, offer one red chili, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM