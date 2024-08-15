Leo: Excessive worry and stress can negatively impact your health, so it's important to avoid confusion and frustration to maintain mental clarity. Today, you may realize that money works best for you when you curb extravagant spending. Focus on the needs of your family members and actively engage in their joys and sorrows to show that you care. Emotional turmoil might trouble you today, but your growing confidence will lead to noticeable progress. To make the most of your free time, consider distancing yourself from others and indulging in activities you love, which can bring positive changes to your life. However, your spouse might express frustration over the lack of excitement in your married life. Remedy: Donate lentils (masoor dal) to a sweeper and assist them in other ways to promote excellent health.

Lucky Color: Blue

Blue Lucky Time: 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM